Nigerian Navy rescues foreign nationals from burning vessels

By Lesley Muosowo Otu

Three foreign nationals have been rescued from a burning vessel at the Lagos Anchorage.

This happened when the Nigerian Navy received a distress call after their fishing vessel caught fire.

According to the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, there was a distress call and the Nigerian Navy Ship BINI was sent out at past midnight on 21 April, 2020 to rescue the crew.

He said: “On arrival at the scene, the fishing boat with a call sign SHORT TAIL was completely engulfed by fire, one of the crew member was severely burnt in the incident. The crew members who could not communicate in English were given first aid at the naval Base Medical Centre where they were stabilized and treated”.