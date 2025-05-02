Nigerian Navy Rescues 99 from Drowning in Rivers State Boat Collision

In a dramatic and heroic operation, personnel of the Nigerian Navy on Tuesday, April 29, rescued 99 people from drowning after a market boat was severely damaged in a collision with a barge off the coast of Rivers State.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a dramatic and heroic operation, personnel of the Nigerian Navy on Tuesday, April 29, rescued 99 people from drowning after a market boat was severely damaged in a collision with a barge off the coast of Rivers State.

The incident occurred as the market boat, en route Akuku Toru Local Government Area, collided head-on with a barge identified as ADAM (Damen Buba). The crash resulted in significant structural damage to the market boat, putting the lives of all passengers onboard at grave risk.

Responding swiftly, a Nigerian Navy rescue team from Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER launched an emergency search and rescue mission. The operation, carried out in conjunction with Naval Security Station 035 and supported by four Navy gunboats, resulted in the successful rescue of all 99 passengers, despite the challenging maritime conditions.

In addition to saving lives, the team was also able to salvage most of the goods belonging to the passengers, further minimizing the loss suffered in the incident.

The Director of Naval Information, Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, praised the prompt response of the personnel, noting that the Navy’s readiness and swift coordination were crucial to the success of the mission.

He said,”.On Tuesday 29 April, Nigerian Navy rescue team from Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER, undertook an operation to successfully save 99 persons from drowning in the waters of Rivers State.

“The incident occurred when a barge, ADAM (Damen Buba) was involved in a head-on collision with a market boat en route Akuku Toru LGA in Rivers State resulting in significant structural damage to the market boat. Swiftly, Nigerian Navy Ship PATHFINDER personnel deployed to Naval Security Station 035 in collaboration with 4 other Navy Gunboats launched a coordinated and effective search and rescue operation, saving all 99 passengers onboard, despite the challenging conditions. Furthermore, most of the passengers’ goods were also salvaged successfully.

“The timely intervention of our personnel ensured that no lives were lost and most valuable properties were preserved.”

Reaffirming the Navy’s commitment to maritime safety, Commodore Adams-Aliu emphasized that under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, the Navy will continue to uphold the safety and security of all legitimate seafarers within Nigeria’s maritime domain.

The Navy has urged the public to remain vigilant and assured them of continued commitment to safeguarding lives and property on the nation’s waterways.