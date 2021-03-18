Nigerian Navy Releases List of Successful Candidates in DSSC Course 28 Selection Board

Nigerian Navy has released list of candidates who were successful in Direct Short Commission Course 28 Selection Board.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Commodore Suleiman Dahun, Spokesman of Nigerian Navy.

Accordibg to Dahun, “Candidates who attended Selection Board held at Nigerian Navy School, Ojo, Lagos State from 16 December 2020 to 4 January 2021 are hereby notified to check www.joinnigeriannavy.com for the list of successful candidates and other detailed information.”

He disclosed that successful candidates are to report for training at the Nigerian Naval College, Onne, Rivers State on Wednesday 24 March 2021 from 0800 (8am).

“Candidates who fail to report by 1800 (6pm) on 27 March 2021 not be accepted for training,” the statement said.

