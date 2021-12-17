Nigerian Navy reiterates commitment to protect maritime environment

The Nigerian Navy has reiterated its commitment to continue to secure the maritime environment for businesses to thrive in the country.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Jason Gbassa said this during the 2021 Nigerian Navy Ceremonial Sunset for Lagos area which held at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT, Apapa.

Gbassa was represented by the Command’s Chief of Staff, Rear Adm. Habila Zakaria.

The FOC said that the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, would continue to provide and ensure a conducive environment for the maritime sector to flourish in the country.

“I assure you that the CNS will continue to leverage on all factors of national recreation, technology, training, teamwork and synergy to improve the services of the Nigerian Navy.

“This will re-energise the Nigerian Navy and enhance her as a well-motivated naval force in the discharge of her constitutional mandate.

“This has been the CNS mantra and we, in the Lagos area will ensure that the maritime environment is secured for economic activities to thrive,” Gbassa said.

He urged military personnel to reflect on the expectations of the maritime stakeholders and brace-up to whatever sacrifice they may be called upon to make in ensuring safety of the maritime environment.

The FOC said that the Ceremonial Sunset was an age old naval tradition often done as part of the formalities to bring the activities of the year to a close.

“Although largely a regimental display, it is often tempered with a mien of social context where we invite dignitaries to a cocktail.

“The event has been arranged with cordiality while observing the COVID-19 protocols,” Gbassa said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...