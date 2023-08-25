Nigerian Navy recruitment is free – Naval Spokesperson, Ayo-Vaughan

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Navy (NN)has clarified that the ongoing Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 35 Recruitment Exercise is entirely free.

The Director of Information, Nigerian Navy, Commodore Adedotun Olukayode Ayo-Vaughan stated this on Thursday to debunk the lies peddled by some unscrupulous persons who have been deceiving innocent applicants and defrauding them of huge sums of money with promises of recruiting them successfully into the NN.

Ayo – Vaughan therefore declared that

recruitment into the NN from online registration to the end of the recruitment process is entirely free.

He said,”The attention of the Nigerian Navy (NN) has been drawn to the sharp activities of some unscrupulous persons during the ongoing Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) Batch 35 Recruitment Exercise taking place in Lagos, Rivers and Kaduna States. These unscrupulous persons have been deceiving innocent applicants and defrauding them of huge sums of money with promises of recruiting them successfully into the NN.

“Pertinently, it is to be noted that recruitment into the NN from online registration to the end of the recruitment process is entirely free. The NN has not contracted or authorized any agent or individual to collect money or any incentive from applicants in order to help them in the Recruitment process or placement as successful candidate(s) for training.

“Accordingly, applicants and their guardians are advised to report the activities of these unscrupulous individuals to the nearest Naval Unit or Nigeria Police Station. This information is for NNBTS Batch 35 applicants and general public to note.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

