Nigerian Navy promises improve welfare of personnel

By Edeki Igafe

The Nigerian Navy says it will improve on the welfare of its personnel to enhance their professional output.

Rear Adm. Siliranda Lassa, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Navy Holding Ltd., made this known on Thursday at the inauguration of a nine-by-one building block for Junior Ratings at the Navy Logistics Command, Oghara in Ethiope West Local Government area of Delta.

Lassa, the immediate past Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) of the Logistics Command, said that welfare of the naval personnel was a top priority to the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo.

“All we are seeing today bears a testimony to the dexterity of the command’s leadership in ensuring that personnel’s welfare is giving considerable levels of priorities.

“The personnel’s welfare is exemplify today by the command’s leadership in constructing a befitting edifice for the Junior Ratings, who obviously constitute a larger percentage of personnel within the command.

“It is a commendable effort that what we started before has been sustained. I am also proud of the CNS to found it worthy to bring another CSO to continue with the drive,” he said.

Lassa thanked the CNS for providing the resources to achieve the feat, noting that the tempo of development had increased in the command.

He, however, urged the personnel, particularly the Junior Ratings, the direct beneficiaries of the building, to utilise the facilities appropriately and with utmost care.

Earlier, Rear Adm. Olumuyiwa Olotu, the current FOC of the Logistics Command, thanked his predecessor (Lassa) and the CNS for their unwavering supports to the command.

Olotu said that the command had recorded a remarkable progress in infrastructure development specifically in the aspect of accommodation and roads.

“In recent times, the barrack has assumed tremendous shape. Most of the infrastructure development in this barrack is initiated and completed by Rear Adm.Lassa as FOC between 2020 and 2022.

“Having served under him, I was privileged to share in his vision of putting the command in its rightful place in the scheme of things in the Nigerian Navy.

“Also, the road infrastructure, which he initiated, has progressed significantly as over 1.7 kilometres of roads and drainages have been added to what he left behind and are due for inauguration soon,” he said.

While thanking the CNS again, Olotu said that a robust attention was being given to the welfare needs of the personnel by ensuring that the dilapidated buildings in the command were renovated and completed promptly.

He also thanked his predecessor for the infrastructure development, noting that the bold step had marked a turning point in the history of the Logistics Command.

Highlight of the event was the cutting of the tape by Rear Adm. Lassa, who was the special guest of honour at the event.

(NAN)