Nigerian Navy partners Shafa Holding Limited to provide unadulterated gas

By Oladapo Udom

To contain incidences of gas explosion in the barracks, the Nigerian Navy has partnered Shafa Holding Ltd. to provide clean and affordable cooking gas for its personnel.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, disclosed this on Friday at the Commissioning Ceremonies of Admiralty/Shafa Gas Plant and Admiralty Mart/Bakery which held on Friday at Navy Town, Ojo, Lagos.

The CNS was represented by the Group Managing Director, Nigerian Navy Holdings Limited, Rear Adm. Hamza Kaoje.

According to Ogalla, Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) is a basic merchandise used by Nigerian Navy personnel in the barracks for cooking and domestic usage.

“However, recently there has been several incidents of domestic gas explosions caused by adulterated LPG due to increased cost of product.

“Therefore, the Admiralty Shafa Gas Plant is designed to provide clean and affordable cooking gas to the residents of the barracks and the environs.

“In order to enhance safety of personnel, a 225 metric tons gas plant was made available in a part of Navy Town which was formerly used as a mechanic village,” he said.

The CNS said that the newly constructed LPG plant project was a build- own- operate and transfer business model which would enable personnel procure unadulterated and affordable gas without leaving the barracks.

“This model allows the developer to build and operate the project within an agreed period while the Admiralty Exchange Limited retains full ownership of the land.

“At the end of the tenement, the property will revert to the Admiralty Exchange Limited,” he said.

Ogalla explained that the Admiralty Shafa Gas Plant was a joint venture project between Admiralty Exchange Limited; a subsidiary of Navy Holdings Limited, (the business arm of Nigerian Navy) and Aym Shafa Holding Limited; a reputable indigenous company with proven track record of downstream oil and gas businesses.

In addition, the CNS said that the project would generate employment and also enlarge the commercial asset base of Admiralty Exchange Limited.

“It is expedient to note that the model is practised by other sister services in the country.

“The developers timely completion of the project with the highest level of safety standard, due diligence, ethical compliance and corporate responsibility is worthy of commendation,” he said.

The CNS requested for Shafa Holding Limited to consider retired Nigerian Navy officers or their wards for employment and the management of the the gas plant.

“Some of us have good retired officers that were in the logistics and other departments that can handle the maintenance of the gas plant.

“We also have graduates among some of our children who are technically biased. They can also be employed to work here,” he said.

Ogalla also extended a continuous partnership with Shafa Holding Limited to replicate the gas plant in other Nigerian Navy barracks including Calabar, Port-Harcourt , Abuja among other areas in the country.

The Group Executive Director, Business Development, Shafa Holding Limited, Mallam Musa Yahaya, said he was happy to go into partnership with the Nigerian Navy.

Yahaya said that Shafa was one of the best known companies for being very liberal with its pricing alluding that the integrity of their pumps in fuel stations could speak for them.

“Our LPG, which is number one, is not only about our liberal price but also the best quality of products that we bring to the table.

“You pay for what you want and you get the right quantity and the best quality of LPG purchased,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

