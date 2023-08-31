Nigerian Navy partners Dateline Energy Service to build 4,000 tons barge

By Oladapo Udom

The Nigerian Navy on Thursday partnered with Dateline Energy Services Ltd., for the construction of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Coastal Gas Transportation Barge.

The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Adm. Emmanuel Ogalla, said that the 4,000 metric tons LPG Coastal Gas Transportation Barge would be built at the Naval Dockyard Ltd., Victoria Island, Lagos State.

He said this during the signing of the contract agreement between Naval Dockyard Ltd. and Dateline Energy Services Ltd., held in Lagos.

Ogalla, represented by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Naval Dockyard Ltd., Rear Adm. Hamzat Kaoje, said the project showed the nation’s capacity to indigenise the construction of such an enormous and complex vessel.

“The execution of the Gas Transport Barge project will generate several positive outcomes of the seamless collaboration between the public and private sectors.

“This is vital as the nation and other countries transit to LPG as a cleaner and more cost-efficient substitute to other forms of hydrocarbon towards mitigating the impact of climate change.

“This will also spur the growth of Research and Development (R&D), indigenous vessel construction and local content development towards building sustainable path to progress,” Ogalla said.

He said that the Nigerian Navy played a vital role in the defence of the nation’s maritime territorial integrity, especially in developing the maritime sector for economic security and national development.

“In keeping with this onerous tasks, while supporting other government agencies and private institutions, the Navy has implemented several transformational programmes.

“These programmes are aimed at repositioning the navy as a significant contributor to the Federal Government’s policies, geared towards improving the economy and welfare of the state and citizens.

“In pursuance of this objective, the Nigerian Navy, has over the years, relied heavily on its logistics and maintenance outfits such as the Naval Dockyard and Naval Shipyard Ltd. amongst others,” he said.

The CNS said that the outfits had provided maritime services that had engendered strategic partnerships with various maritime public and private stakeholders toward building a better and prosperous society.

“Some of the most recent partnerships include construction of 6 x GRP Boats for the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

“Others are the construction of berthing space for floating dock as well as the maintenance and repair of three patrol boats, belonging to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency.

“The Yard also provides logistics support to various maritime oil and gas servicing companies amongst others,” he said.

According to Ogalla, the provision of these services typifies the commitment of the Nigerian Navy to partnering with relevant stakeholders across board for national development.

He noted that President Bola Tinubu was taking steps to diversify the economy by exploring the huge national gas reserves estimated at over 208 trillion cubic feet.

“The ongoing Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP) project, which will span about 5,600km when completed, will generate significant revenue and foreign exchange to boost the economy.

“I most sincerely appreciate the president for his visionary and focused leadership.

“I also thank the Management of Dateline Energy for considering the Naval Dockyard a worthy partner in progress and I congratulate the Naval Dockyard for this noble feat,” Ogalla said.

The Chief Executive Officer, Dateline Energy Services Ltd., Mr Wilson Opuwei, said that it was expected that the barge would be completed within 14 months period.

Opuwei said that the barge was the first of its kind in Nigeria and Africa toward conveying Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

“The barge is designed to be of a shallow draft of 3.5 meters so that it can traverse all the way toward the northern part of Nigeria.

“Upon completion of the project, it will be able to create, at first instance, 16,000 jobs going by the current estimate and another 20,000 jobs when it gets across to the north,” he said. (NAN)

