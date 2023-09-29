Nigerian Navy, open to collaboration beyond Armed Forces – CNS

By Sani Idris

The Nigerian Navy says it is open for collaboration not only with the Armed Forces but also other regional, international and local stakeholders.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, said this would enable the personnel to achieve its mandate of securing the nation’s maritime environment.

Ogalla said this while addressing newsmen at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC) Jaji, Kaduna State.

Ogalla, whose visit to the AFCSC was to address participants of Senior Course 46 on his command philosophy, stressed that collaboration was critical in achieving the nation’s security objectives.

“No agency can achieve this alone; it requires a whole of government and society approach to reverse the threat of insecurity,” Ogalla said.

Speaking further, the Naval chief said that as part of comprehensive transformation plan articulated to guide the service towards discharging its constitutional mandate, it had achieved significant milestone in the endeavours.

He said the Nigerian

Navy had achieved significant milestones in fleet recapitalisation, deployment of technoloqy, infrastructure development and human resource management for enhanced maritime security operations.

He, however, said with the evolving nature of threats trying to restrain

legitimate use of the maritime domain, the Nigerian Navy continued to

adjust in order to adequately confront the ever-changing and evolving

nature of threats to the nation’s strategic maritime interests.

He urged the course participants to ensure meaningful research and contributions that would further enhance security in the maritime domain and the nation at large.

Earlier, the Commandant of the College, AVM Hassan Alhaji, said the visit of the CNS to share his command philosophy culminated in the Chief of Defence Staff and Service Chiefs visit to address the students.

He urged them to make judicious use of the knowledge and philosophy the Service Chiefs impacted on them at their respective visits, to enhance their leadership and engagement in discharging the constitutional mandate.(NAN)

