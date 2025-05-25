‎Nigerian Navy Marks 69th Anniversary with Inauguration of Ships, Infrastructure‎‎

‎

‎The Nigerian Navy will commission three ships, three helicopters, several accommodation plots, and office blocks as part of activities marking its 69th anniversary, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, announced on Sunday.

‎

‎By Chimezie Godfrey

‎

‎

‎Ogalla disclosed this during a thanksgiving service held at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Navy Town, Lagos, as part of events celebrating the Navy’s anniversary and its achievements over the decades.

‎

‎The naval chief reaffirmed the service’s commitment to capacity building, acquisition of platforms, infrastructure development, and the welfare of personnel and civilians.

‎

‎”While we maintain development and infrastructure, we must remain fair, secure, and stable through professional conduct,” he said.

‎

‎Ogalla emphasized that the welfare of naval personnel remains a priority, stating that operational efficiency is being enhanced through the provision of infrastructure, platforms, and tools.

‎

‎He also acknowledged existing accommodation challenges within the Navy, noting that “shelter remains a basic human need” and assured that efforts are underway to address the issue.

‎

‎To bolster national security, the Navy has established a Special Operations Command in Makurdi and introduced the Nigerian Navy Marines, Ogalla said.

‎

‎“These initiatives aim to create an agile force for expeditionary warfare, addressing maritime threats and supporting land operations,” he explained.

‎

‎He assured that the Navy would continue to refine its operational strategies to counter criminal activities both at sea and on land, reinforcing its position as a key regional maritime power.

‎

‎”The Nigerian Navy remains committed to ensuring safe and secure maritime communication routes across the Gulf of Guinea,” Ogalla said.

‎

‎He also credited President Bola Tinubu for his consistent support to the Navy, stating that “all Navy-related requests have been treated with urgency and importance.”

‎

‎“We’ll keep supporting land-based security operations under the president’s agenda for economic growth and national sovereignty,” he added.

‎

‎In his sermon, Rev. Father Richmond Diala called on naval personnel to remain united and thankful to God for divine protection.

‎

‎“It’s by God’s grace we’re alive today. Others, more deserving, are not where we are,” he said.

‎

‎He encouraged the congregation to continue praying for Nigeria and the Navy, asking for divine strength to secure both land and maritime domains.

‎

