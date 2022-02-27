Nigerian Navy is committed to the development of polo in the country

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, has said that the Nigerian Navy remains committed to the development of polo in Nigeria.

Gambo made the promise at the maiden CNS Cup which ended late on Saturday at the Lagos Polo Club, Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to him, the event is another unique opportunity given to the navy to further contribute to the growth and development of the equestrian sport in Nigeria.

“It is on good authority that British naval officers introduced the game of polo to Nigeria on the turf of the Lagos Polo Club.

“So, the Lagos Polo Club and the navy family have come a long way and the relationship will only get better.

“I am happy to state that the Nigerian Navy remains committed and will continue to nurture the relationship with Lagos Polo Club for our mutual benefits,” the CNS said.

Gambo thanked the President of the Lagos Polo Club, Mr Ayo Olashoju, and other executive members for instituting the CNS Cup as one of the trophies to be competed for in the club.

“I have no doubt that the entire Nigerian Navy sport family will continue to cherish this moment,” he said.

The CNS said that it was in 2021 that the Nigerian Navy was introduced to the game of polo by the Nigerian Army’s 21 Guards Brigade Polo Club.

“Since then, the service has not relented and early this year, the Nigerian Navy polo team competed in the Port Harcourt polo tournament and won its first trophy.

“Unlike individual sports, the game of polo highlights the importance of building strong communication, developing leadership skills and team work among the players.

“These attributes are quite instructive regarding the development of camaraderie needed to foster synergy and team work among personnel,” Gambo said.

He said that the game would equally boost military-civilian relationship, a valuable force multiplier to gain the support of the civil populace in pursuit of national security objectives. (NAN)

