‎Nigerian Navy Inducts New Ships, Helicopters to Bolster Maritime Security

‎The Nigerian Navy has expanded its fleet with the induction of three ships, including a former South Korean naval vessel, and three Augusta Westland AW109ST helicopters, in a move aimed at enhancing maritime security and operational readiness.



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎The newly commissioned ships—NNS IKOGOSI, NNS SHERE, and NNS FORA—were formally inducted during a ceremony held at the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT in Apapa, Lagos, as part of events marking the Navy’s 69th anniversary celebrations from May 23 to June 1.



‎Speaking at the event, the South Korean Ambassador to Nigeria, Vice Admiral Kim Pankyu (retired), described the handover of the former Korean Navy ship—now renamed NNS IKOGOSI—as a testament to the enduring friendship between Nigeria and South Korea.



‎> “Korea and Nigeria collaborate closely across politics, economics and diplomacy. Our military cooperation has also grown through training and educational exchanges,” he said.



‎“The high-speed vessel represents more than a gift; it is a symbol of enduring friendship and trust between Korea and Nigeria.”



‎Pankyu expressed optimism that the vessel would go beyond military utility to foster peace, prosperity, and bilateral cooperation. He noted that the ship, which once safeguarded South Korea’s waters, will now support Nigeria in securing its maritime interests.



‎> “Today’s maritime challenges include piracy, drug trafficking and human smuggling. West African waters are a vital hub for global shipping and fisheries,” he stated.



‎“Regional maritime security is important not only to Nigeria and its neighbours but also to South Korea and the broader international community.”



‎He reaffirmed South Korea’s commitment to continued military cooperation with Nigeria, particularly in areas of maritime safety and regional stability.



‎In his address, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, said the fleet expansion is part of ongoing efforts to recapitalise the Navy and enhance its operational capabilities.



‎> “These additions will greatly enhance our capacity to dominate Nigerian waters and prevent criminal elements from operating freely,” Ogalla said.



‎He added that the newly inducted platforms will improve the Navy’s maritime domain awareness and surveillance, thereby boosting response capabilities across Nigeria’s waters and the Gulf of Guinea.



‎Ogalla disclosed that additional platforms are expected in 2025, including two 76-metre Offshore Patrol Vessels from Turkey and three 46-metre Fast Patrol Boats from China.



‎> “These assets will significantly boost our readiness to fulfil statutory maritime duties,” he said.



‎The CNS also emphasised the importance of human capacity development and technical training to ensure the effective deployment and maintenance of the new assets. He noted that personnel welfare remains a priority to sustain morale and performance.



‎“Nigerian waters will no longer be a refuge for criminal activity. The Navy is now better equipped to respond swiftly and effectively,” Ogalla asserted.



‎He expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his support and leadership.



‎“The President’s commitment to acquiring these assets reflects his determination to protect national interests and boost economic prosperity.



‎“As we commission these ships and helicopters, we envision secure waters that attract investment and a Navy known for excellence,” Ogalla added.



‎He concluded by underscoring the importance of partnerships in keeping the Gulf of Guinea secure and commercially viable.



