Nigerian Navy donates motorised borehole to Yobe community

By Nabilu Balarabe

The Nigerian Navy has donated a motorised borehole to Gandafura community in Potiskum Local Government Area of Yobe.

Navy Spokesman, Commodore Suleiman Dahun, stated this at the inauguration of the project in Potiskum on Saturday.

He said execution of the project was part of Navy’s support to areas hit by activities of insurgents.

“The security situation of the North East requires civil and military relationship for improved peaceful coexistence,” he said.

The spokesman said that of the four boreholes billed to be drilled in the area, two were successfully completed, while water table in the remaining two areas had not been reached.

He, however, promised that health facilities would be provided to the areas that water table could not be reached.

In his remarks, Alhaji Abubakar Babanyawo, General Manager, Yobe State Rural Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, lauded the gesture.

He said the gesture would address water shortages in the area, and assured that the facility would be properly maintained to achieve its objectives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Emir of Fika, Dr Muhammad Ibn-Abali was among the dignitaries that graced the occasion.(NAN)

