Nigerian Navy conducts inter-agency simulation against smuggling, oil theft

The Nigerian Navy on Friday carried out an inter-agency, anti-smuggling and oil theft simulation on the Nigerian maritime environment.

The exercise, being part of the training of officers of the Naval Warfare Course Eight in the Naval War College, Calabar, was carried out around Parrot Island on the nation’s waterways.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Naval Warfare Course Eight comprised 24 participants, 17 naval officers, two officials each from the Air Force and the Army.

The other three officers are from Cameroon, Ghana and Guinea Bisau.

Commenting on the exercise, Rear Admiral Abdullahi Ahmed, Commandant, Naval War College, Nigeria, said the essence of the simulation was for the participants to put what they had learnt to practice and know that collaboration was possible.

“It is a learning process, I hope that when the participants and agencies here present leave, we will strive to put this effort of cooperation and collaboration to practice.

“This is so, so that we can come together regardless of our agencies to work as a team, to achieve the desired security of the nation,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Stanley Onuoha, Area Manager, National Inland Water Ways Authority (NIWA) Calabar, said the event was a very strong statement on collaboration among the relevant stakeholders around the maritime domain.

Onuoha said he had earlier requested that such inter-agency activities be regular, thanking the Flag Officer Commanding, (FOC) of the Eastern Naval Command, for giving his assurance.

He said the exercise was important so that both emergency response and rescue operations would be encouraged in the nation’s maritime domain.

According to Onuoha, Nigeria needs to encourage more investment in its waterways, especially in the inland waterways transportation.

“As NIWA, we cannot do it alone without the support of all the relevant stakeholders including the Nigerian Navy.

“That is why we are here to build the required synergy to enhance rescue operations and quick response in our areas of jurisdiction,” he said.

Agencies involved in the sea trip included the State Security Service (SSS), immigration, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). (NAN)

By Ehigimetor Igbaugba