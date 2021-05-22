Nigerian Navy cancels 65th anniversary over COAS’s death

May 22, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Defence, News, Project 0



The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, has directed the cancellation of events slated for marking the 65th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy.

contained in a statement by spokesperson Nigerian Navy, Commodore Suleman Dahun.

Dahun said decision followed the sad demise of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and some senior officers  in the air crash of Friday, May 21 in Kaduna.

“The CNS commiserates with the nation and the condolences of officers and ratings of the Nigerian Navy to Mr President.

“The Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force as well as families of the departed.

“May their souls rest in peace,” he said.

He said death of Attahiru, a service chief, like his colleague in the navy, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, had put the army, navy, air force and the entire defence circle in sober mood. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,