Nigerian ministers donate 50% of March salary to COVID-19

The 43 ministers in the President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet have donated 50 per cent of their March salaries to support government’s efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The decision was disclosed in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Mohammed said that the Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki coordinated the donation.

He quoted Saraki as saying that the donation was a gesture of solidarity and support for the federal government’s efforts to tackle the disease.

”This global virus outbreak will require nations, continents and smaller communities to pull together to contribute their resources and support one another.

“This will facilitate an early resolution of the problem,” Mohammed further quoted Saraki as saying.

He said all the ministers commended President Buhari for his leadership role in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. (NAN)