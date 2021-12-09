Nigerian Military to sustain strategic partnership with California National Guard – Irabor

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor has expressed the readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to sustain the existing strategic partnership with the California National Guards (CNG) aimed at boosting defence capabilities of both countries.

Air Commodore, WAP MAIGIDA, Deputy Director Defence Information, NAF said in a statement that the CDS gave the assurance on Tuesday during the visit of the Adjutant General of California National Guard, Major General David Baldwin to the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Abuja.

Gen Irabor acknowledged that a lot of value has been added to the AFN partnership with CNG and assured the delegation that the partnership would be sustained.

He equally expressed his appreciation to the United States Government and her military for showing interest in the issues relating to Nigeria, noting that overall national disposition is partly towards the AFN strategic engagements.

He pointed out that sustainable peace in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large would be addressed with these interventions.

The Defence Chief expressed delight that the CNG has made significant impacts in relations to the terms of partnership agreement.

The Adjutant General of California National Guard, Major General David S Baldwin, earlier in his remarks , said he was ready to expand the partnership which began in 2008. The Adjutant General noted that the CNG intends to expand what he described as joint areas in air and ground integration.



According to him, the CNG and the AFN would share their common experience on human capacity development.







