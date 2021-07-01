Nigerian military remains an ally of Senegalese armed forces – CDS

 The Chief of Defence , Gen. Lucky Irabor, has promised that the Armed Forces of would an ally of the Senegalese Armed Forces for the good of the Sub-saharan Africa.
Irabor gave the assurance at a cocktail party organised by the Defence Headquarters in honour of the visiting - of the Senegalese Armed Forces, Maj.-Gen. Elhadji Niang, on Wednesday in Abuja.


He said the visit by the Senegalese military chief had afforded them opportunity interact on on common interest to and Senegal and by extension the West African sub-region.
He said that the armed forces had been having fruitful interactions in the area of training of officers both in and Senegal.
“What I would like to leave with you is that the armed forces of Nigeria remains an ally of the Senegalese armed forces.
“I am sure your various interaction here in Nigeria might have given you along with members of your entourage a sense as to the hospitality that Nigeria and Nigerians give to her visitors.

“I will like to assure you that the very warm that exist between our armed forces will be fostered under my leadership.
“As you go back, be rest assured of our renewed commitment to meeting the need of which we share the common interaction both in the past, today and of course looking ahead to the future,” he said.
Responding, the - of Senegalese Armed Forces, Niang, thanked the CDS for the warm reception and hospitality given to him during through the visit.
Niang also expressed the commitment of the Senegalese military to strengthen with Nigeria for the benefit of the people both countries and Africa in .


He lauded the Nigerian military for building strong institutions across the country, adding that Nigerian military remained a strong force in the continent.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cocktail had in attendance the Chief of Army , Maj.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, representatives of other service chiefs and principal officers of DHQ. (NAN)

