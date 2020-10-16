Nigerian Military Officer emerges President of OSMA

The Deputy Director Sports Defence Headquarters, Brigadier General Maikano Abdullahi, has been elected President of the Organization of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA), a statement on Thursday said.

The election took place in Yaounde, Cameroun last week, precisely Wednesday, 7 October 2020 for one term (4 years) in office, commencing from 30 November 2020.

Brigadier General Abdullahi got about 67 percent of the total votes to defeat 2 other contestants from Algeria and Guinea.

Fifty-one delegates within the fifty-one member States in Africa voted at the election.

OSMA is the body that represents Africa on the International Military Sports Council (CISM), aimed at fostering friendship through sports, while promoting physical fitness among the Armed Forces of member States. By this election, Brigadier General Abdullahi has automatically become the Vice President of CISM.