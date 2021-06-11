Nigerian Military nabs top ISWAP informant who spies on troops’ movements for terrorists

The Nigerian troops have captured a notorious ISWAP Informant who leaked information on the movement of security personnel and commuters to .

An intelligence officer told PRNigeria suspect, known as Goni Fandam, had on the radar of security services since last year before he was eventually nabbed while spying on the location of troops in Borno.

The source said: “After intercepting his several communication with Senior ISWAP Commanders, the troops traced him to a hideout in Mainok axis.

“He was part of dozens of informants on monthly remuneration of N250,000 for providing the terrorist group with information on military posts and movements.

“In addition, he provided with information on travellers between Jakana and Auno as well as between Maiduguri and Damaturu

PRNigeria learnt troops were led by one Major DY Chiwar in the of the Informant.

