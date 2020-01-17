Nigerian Military moves to protect soldiers from Boko Haram, ISWAP attacks

The Nigerian military has taken measures to counter the activities of Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, which have intensified efforts in kidnappings of both soldiers and civilians in the North East.



PRNigeria said Friday it obtained information of the renewed strategies by the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole to beat the terrorists at their own game and forestall their plans to hurt soldiers in the frontline.



Recall that Boko Haram had recently kidnapped scores of soldiers, especially those on pass along the deadly Maiduguri-Damaturu route.



But responding to this emergent security challenge, the military has signaled a change of strategy to protect these soldiers and their families while on work leave.



To this end, the Central Command of Operation Lafiya Dole has activated three-pronged platforms that would be coordinated by some of the senior commanders at the frontline.



According to military sources, three top senior officers have been selected to work together in countering the threats posed by the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists against their personnel and families while traveling with authorised ‘Pass.’



In another development, intelligence sources have revealed that the troops on the frontline are in high spirits following the improved welfare packages.



One of those welfare measures, was the recently approved cigarette allowance by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai.



In the same vein, soldiers who have also completed the Language Proficiency Course at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) were rewarded with extra N20,000 to the salaries on a monthly basis.



“No one would have believed that soldiers after the completion of the language proficiency course at the NARC that an amount of N20,000 would be added to their salary monthly. The COAS and Nigerian Army need to be commended for this laudable implementation,” a source said.



By PRNigeria

