Nigerian military doing marvelously well – SK Usman

Former Director, Army Public Relations, General Sani Usman (Rtd) has assured that he will continue with what he was doing while in service.

General Usman gave the assurance while receiving an award of excellence from the leadership of the Coalition of Online Media Association of Nigeria, in his office in Abuja.

He said,”I’ll always be Sani Usman and have been doing the best I could anywhere I found myself either during my time as a serving Military Officer particularly when I was the Director of Army Public Relations when the country was facing serious security challenges which manifested into terrorism,insurgency and other religious extremism using violent tool”.

According to him, “One thing we should understand is that, Nigerian military you have one of the best military someone will ever think in this world, because we are privileged to have worked, attended courses, seminars, and events, and visited other Armed Forces”

“We might not be that equipped or sophisticated, given the circumstance, we are doing marvelously well and it calls for commendation, understanding from all angles so that they can do better”.

“Barely six years ago we’re all witnesses to the fact that, … we always have our heart in our mouth because we never can tell what will happen, because symbol of civilization, symbol of security, symbol of democracy were desecreted: Police Headquarters was bombed, United Nations’ office was bombed, Military barracks were bombed, Market places, including worship centers were destroyed, even where people trade in electronics.

“But today, things are almost history, it didn’t happen by accident, it happen by sheer commitment, dedication and sacrifices of our armed forces and security agencies,”he said.

He explained that with the right support the security agencies will do more, all they require is the right support and understanding.

“And you will get the best from Nigerians, I always tell everybody, think of whatever cooperation you have, you are good in what other person don’t have at his or her disposal or tools that are far more sophisticated”.

“Despite obvious limitations they are doing their best they could, and people should understand that, and issues of terrorism and insurgency, the military efforts is just a negligible percentage, possibly 30%- 40%, the 70 or 60 percent comes from other segment of Nigerian society, to what extent have they been doing it, so people should understand that, that is why I dedicate this award to them because of their selflessness”.

“Having served for 35 years I have seen them in a most difficult way, no other person could have done what they are doing successfully, so thank you very much,”he noted.

“I most thank you very, the online Media Association of Nigerian for recognizing me among millions of other people, for the fact that five of us were selected for your award”.

