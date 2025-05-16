Nigerian Military Debunks Fake Video Circulating as Marte Attack Footage

In response to a viral video circulating on social media, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have issued a stern warning against the deliberate spread of misinformation regarding the recent attack on troops in Marte, Borno State.

According to a press release signed by Major General Kangye, Director of Defence Media Operations, the video in question is not related to the Marte incident but is a recycled footage from December 7, 2020.

“Following a thorough analysis by relevant authorities, it has been confirmed that the video is not related to the Marte incident in any form,” stated Major General Kangye. “The visual content, terrain, and operational context clearly indicate that the footage is from a different location, deliberately manipulated to mislead the public and sow seeds of fear.”

On May 12, 2025, at approximately 0300 hours, troops in Marte came under a coordinated attack by terrorist elements. However, the military successfully repelled the assault, inflicting heavy casualties on the attackers. “The troops engaged in a fierce gun battle, neutralizing a large number of terrorists, while others escaped with bullet wounds,” Kangye disclosed.

The press release further highlighted that the old video clip was strategically shared by criminal elements and terrorist sympathizers as a propaganda tool to undermine public confidence in ongoing military operations. “This act of misinformation is not only malicious but also a failed attempt to demoralize our gallant troops,” Kangye emphasized. “We condemn in the strongest terms the reckless dissemination of fake content and warn that those responsible will be identified and held accountable.”

The military urged the public to disregard the fake video and rely solely on official sources for verified information regarding military operations. “The support and cooperation of all Nigerians remain vital in the collective fight against terrorism and all forms of insecurity,” the statement concluded.

The AFN reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while continuing its efforts to dismantle terrorist networks across the country.