Nigerian Military confirms killing of 3 officers, 22 soldiers, others in ambush attack

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja has confirmed the loss of 3 officers and 22 soldiers in a recent ambush attack in Niger State.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen Edward Buba made the confirmation during the bi-weekly briefing on the operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and in collaboration with other security in tackling insecurity and other criminalities across the country.

In the North-West, Maj-Gen. Buba noted that troops of Operation Whirl Punch in the fight against terrorists rescued kidnapped hostages at Igabi LGA of Kaduna State, adding that troops also arrested suspected terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition at Zango Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

He also said troops conducted offensive operations around Kundu general area in Shiroro LGA of Niger State.

He however disclosed that during the operation troops got into an ambush which led to the killing of 3 officers, 22 soldiers, while 7 soldiers wounded.

He said,” Troops responded to information on terrorists’ attack at Danbaba Village in Igabi LGA of Kaduna State. Troops mobilized and ambushed on the terrorists. Following a fire fight, troops eliminated the threat and rescued 10 kidnap hostages.

“Troops Arrested Suspected Terrorist. On 9 August 2023, troops conducted cordon and search in Fadan Kamanta in Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.The search caused troops to recovered 2 locally made Dane guns and 5 magazines.

“Sadly, it is no more news that we sustained casualties on 14 Aug 23 in two separate but related occurrences. It is on this note that on behalf of the CDS, I express our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of all those killed in action as a result of the occurrences.

“Troops while conducting offensive operations around Kundu general area in Shiroro LGA of Niger State got into an ambush. Following a fire fight, 3 officers and 22 soldiers were killed in action, 7 soldiers wounded in action.

“Subsequently, the NAF MI-171 Hel was despatched to evacuated the casualties. While out bound to Kaduna, the helicopter crashed with 14 of the earlier killed in action personnel, 7 of the earlier wounded in action personnel, 2 pilots and 2 crew members of the helicopter.

“Operations are ongoing to recover the bodies and investigate the cause of the air crash which will be communicated. Surely, no group will strike own troops with impunity.”

He also revealed that the air component of Operation WHIRL PUNCH acquired target on terrorist enclave at Kuriga and Birni Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

“Subsequently, precision air strikes were conducted to eliminate the terrorist hibernating in the location.

“In the course of operation, troops of Operation WHIRL PUNCH recovered 2 locally made dane guns and 5 AK47 magazines. Troops also eliminated one terrorist, arrested 3 suspected terrorists and rescued 10 kidnapped hostages”, he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

