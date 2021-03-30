Nigerian Medical Professor emerges one of America’s best physicians 2020

Nigerians diaspora, fueled by passion to succeed , global impact and   the inherent resilience   them continue to record phenomenal successes on international scale a wide range of fields.  

The is Professor Iyalla Elvis  Peterside, a  Nigerian born  medical doctor  who has been named one of America’s Best Physicians for the year 2020   US National Consumer Advisory Board and Todaysbestphysician.com  .

Peterside is a Professor of Pediatrics and Neonatalogy at the University of Pennsylvania Medical school and a Consultant at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, considered one of the best Children’s Hospitals the world where he has worked for over 20 years. He was until recently the Medical Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital and the President of the Philadelphia Perinatal society.

He is a recipient of many awards from his colleagues and professional associations in the US. . His area of expertise is in the care of complex surgical neonates, infants needing extracorporeal support and babies with Chronic lung disease. He graduated from the University of Ibadan in 1985 and has practiced medicine in four continents of , Europe , Asia and North America.

 

Prof Iyalla Peterside is among Nigerian professionals who constitute the most celebrated diaspora community in the US. Nigerians are  top on the table of the most highly educated of all  diaspora groups in the US , with 61 per cent holding at least a bachelors degree compared with 31 per cent of the total foreign-born population and 32 per cent of the US-born population, according to 2017 data from the Migration Policy Institute.

More than half of Nigerian immigrants (54 per cent) were most likely to occupy management positions, compared with 32 per cent of the total foreign-born population and 39 per cent of the US-born population. Nigerians also dominate the creative sector in the US . Most recently President Biden has appointed more Nigerians to sensitive political offices than any other diaspora community. 

