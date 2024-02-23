Nigerian media, beacon of hope for national dev’t – Wike

The FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, has described the Nigerian media as a beacon of hope in the quest for national development.

Wike stated this in Abuja on Thursday at the 2024 National Security Conference, organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), in collaboration with the New National Star Newspaper.

The minister, who was represented by the most Senior Director in FCT Administration, Dr Udoh Atang, said that the Nigerian media were contributing their quota to national discourse aimed at proffering solutions to common challenges.

He said that in a nation as vast and as diverse as Nigeria, security challenges often loom large, threatening the peace and stability of the country.

“It is during such times that the press emerges as a beacon of hope.

“The media serves as the eyes and the ears of the public, uncovering stories that would otherwise remain shrouded in darkness.

“Through diligent investigative journalism, reporters bring to light issues of crime and terrorism that undermine our nation’s security fabric,” he said.

The minister commended the media for the crucial role it is playing as watchdog of society.

He adding that by doing so, they hold those in power accountable to the people for their actions and inactions.

According to him, the FCT Administration has recorded significant success in addressing the recent surge in security threats residents of FCT were exposed to.

He attributed the successes to the multi-faceted approach, combined with robust law enforcement measures and proactive community engagement initiatives.

“We have prioritised community-oriented policing approaches, fostering trust and co-operation between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve.

“My tour of the six area councils has galvanised the people and reassured them that they are not alone in the fight to safeguard their lives and property,” Wike said.

Earlier, the NUJ President, Dr Chris Isiguzo, said the conference was organised to foster fruitful dialogue on the lingering security challenges in Nigeria toward finding sustainable solutions.

Also, Dr Obinna Nwachukwu, the Editor-in-Chief, New National Star Newspapers, noted that each zone in the country is facing peculiar security challenges that need to be addressed. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai