Nigerian Legion corps commissions operational headquarters

The entire leadership, members, stakeholders and well-wishers of the Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaires on Friday 7th July, 2023, converged at Plot J175 Chucks Nwadeyi Avenue Maitama Extension, Mpape, Abuja, for its National General Meeting and to perform the official commissioning ceremony of the corps’ National headquarters.

The colourful ceremony was declared open by the Commandant General/ Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Major General AM Jibril, who cut the tape and unveiled the plaque indicating the official commissioning of the national headquarters in

Abuja.

Giving his opening remarks, Gen AM Jibril thanked Gen Shaljaba for his visionary, resourceful, dynamic and competent leadership. He further expressed confidence and satisfaction in his posture to give selfless service to the corps and commended the efforts and sacrifices made by members and well wishers of the corps to secure the office complex.

He charged members to be committed in discharging their duties selflessly in line with the operational code of the establishment. Gen AM Jibril further revealed that his leadership is holding high consultations and pushing forward to fix the Nigerian Legion on Defence budget, so that the burden of paying staff salaries will be a thing of the past. He further said if all things go well as planned, he intends to build a much more befitting headquarters for the Nigerian Legion corps of Commsionaire.

The National Chairman and Commandant General of the Nigerian corps while addressing members of the corps during an interactive session,drew their attention to the changes effected by the national council and charged them to be law abiding, disciplined and focused in moving forward the corps.

He further directed the Deputy Commandant General (DCG) Brig Gen David Shaljaba to handle the sensitive grievances worth looking into brought before him by the aggrieved outgoing and incoming Commandants for amicable resolution.

In his welcome address, the Deputy Commandant General of the corps of Commsionaire, Brig.General David Buba Shajaba, thanked the leadership and members of the corps especially the Honourary Members for the support given him to acquire the office.

He urged all corps members to come together in support of his leadership so that Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaire will become a reality in terms of realizing its objectives.

“I can hardly justify the depth of my gratitude to God Almighty, and to you all committed members for the sacrifices and team spirit displayed

in supporting and promoting our Corps in all areas expected of us to actualize the mandate of this establishment.

We have made history today as a body and let it be known to you all that for us to achieve any further results for the growth of our Corps demands resourcefulness, sacrifices, dedication, cooperation, teamwork, hardwork, discipline and above all, respect and obedience to our leadership in line with our established laws”.

He charged all commands to embrace the Corps and come up with ideas and projects that will put smile and change the face of veterans, widows, and their dependants generally.

” It is my considered opinion that creating deli berate schemes will expand the horizons of these dependants, who are walking the streets in search of what to do to earn a daily bread. This leadership of the Nigerian Legion corps of Commsionaire under my watch is out to create and establish new breed of entrepreneurs from various disciplines and trades with increasing number of them that will automatically become net contributors to the national economy. I am sure you are aware that we have the mandate to provide the right education, vocational skills and linkages for the establishment of large, medium and small scale businesses for the benefit of our dependants.

Equally, owing to the fact that we are living in a complex world, where things get rough, tough, complicated, difficult and twisted, Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaire has become the unavoidable hub of great, extraordinary and creative minds, touching humanity with quality services. You people are the one to do that and there can never be a better time than now. You are the ones in charge with such responsibilities.

Specifically, we are encouraged by the mandate establishing the Nigerian Legion to passionately cater for all category of dependants be it widows, orphans,victims of general neglect and insurgency attacks from herdsmen and farmers that have rendered many homeless and made them refugees in their own country. We are supposed to train and empower them to establish their small scale businesses. You as stakeholders are encouraged and challenged to be at the forefront of working and thinking outside the box for the survival and welfare of these dependants.

“We are deeply touched by the unfortunate attacks and killing of innocent people,where the burden to cater for dependants is growing at a geometrical progression. What is required of you and me, is to create and establish a plan on the ground that will be founded on clear Vision, sound values, and enduring principles, showcasing long term goals of poverty reduction,wealth creation, employment generation and value re-orientation”.

It will be recalled that the Nigerian Legion Act Cap.N119 Laws of the Federation mandates the Nigerian Legion to establish the Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaire to provide job opportunities in order to cater for their dependants welfare and other citizens.

Consequently, the Corps started operations and now, it has almost covered the whole country.

Brigadier Gen David Buba Shajabah (rtd), whose appointment took effect from 12thJune, 2022, has recorded remarkable achievements for the corps.

“By this positive posture, it indicates that we are on our way to attaining greater feats. We need to create new paths; our future demand new ways!

To this end, you will recall that immediately I took over the reigns of the leadership of the Corps, I told you that I will go through your reports to really grasp what is on ground. That was to enable me have an insight into what is on ground and what is centrally expected of us to do.

” Permit me to reveal to you that I have been able to achieve that as you can see in our policies spelt out in my official communication to Commands across the country to date.

I am glad to equally state that I embarked on the tour of almost the whole country interacting with officials and the leadership of the State Commands of the Nigerian Legion and Corps of Commissionaire in settling disputes, Nigeria Police Force, Army Formations, traditional institutions, notable organizations and individuals in various capacities for the purpose of creating awareness to Nigerians and integrating the Corps in the security architecture for recognition, patronage and enhanced performances. We have recorded a huge success in this regard”

Gen Shaljaba, a well trained military Officer both in Nigeria and abroad, swung into action immediately he took over the leadership of the corps using his wealth of experience to lift the Corps to the highest height in line with the aims and objectives of its founding fathers.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Legion is currently witnessing tremendous changes with positive reformations brought about by its National Council and National Chairman, Major General AM Jubril, whose appointment came on the heels to bring sanity in the entire Nigerian Legion, when it was noticed that divisions and detractions became the order of the day.

The occasion was attended by former top military notchers, out going and incoming Commandants of the Corps across the country and the Honourary Members of the corps.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

