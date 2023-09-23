Nigerian Legion appoints new National Directors

The Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaires has appointeed new national directors.

This was revealed in a memo signed by its Deputy Commandant General, Brigadier General David Buba Shaljaba (rtd).

The memo dated 21 September 2023 says: “Following the dissolution of the National Cabinet of the Corps leadership and subsequent advertisement for replacement on same, a new National Cabinet has been formed and the following persons have been

appointed to handle the following positions respectively.”

The list of appointees sighted by Newsdiaryonline includes: Directorate of Administration and Personnel Management:ACG Dr. Joel Daniel Gimba, National Director; DCC Ifenyinwa Nwokoye National Deputy Director

Directorate of Planning:CC Chidi Raphael Ukaegbu -National Director; Directorate of Finance: Major Emmanuel Emeka Ononogbo,National Director and DCC Danfodio Kelvin Ali, Deputy National Director.

Directorate of Business Development and Special Duties: DCC Jacob Omotosho- National Director; ACC Marcel Maduabuchi Okoli Deputy Dirertor; CC SOGO Jewoye, DeputyDirector.

Directorate of Health ahd Social Welfare:

CC Dr Batholomew Owaicho,National Director and Directorate of Logistics and Supply: DCC Rev. Fr Aneke Marcellinus Nnanna – National Director.

Directorate of Training and Corps Mobilization:CC Peter Raymond Chukwunweike- National Director and DCC Luri Danladi- Deputy Director.

For the Directorate of Information and Communications, thise appointed are DCC Amb. Fidelis G Yughur – National Director and Ayuba Umar- Deputy Director.

Directorate of Transportation has Awo Babale Midala as National Director while Directorate of Operations has ACG Felix Orianghan as National Director.

Directorate of Monitoring and Enforcement:ACG Dickson Thomas Adamu, National Director.

The Directorate of Legal Services has CC Omolale Olusegun Ojo as National Director while Audu Mamman Esq is Deputy Director

While congratulating the appointees, the memo said, “This appointment takes effect .. 21st September 2023. By this notice,former National Executive are to hand over to the new executive on or before 25h September 2023.

Those copied by the memo include National Chairman/Commandant General;State Chairmen/Commandant;Former Directors of the Corps;New Directors Appointed and Deputy Commandants

.

