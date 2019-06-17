Nigerian Journalists to receive applied international training on data journalism

Journalists in Nigeria are set to receive intensive training on data journalism from one of Nigeria’s foremost civil society organisations, Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism (RCDIJ), in conjunction with some international and Nigerian resource partners, namely, Code for Africa, BudgIT, and the International Press Centre (IPC). The training will also feature CNN MultiChoice African Journalist Award winner, Arukaino Umukoro.

The training, tagged, ‘RCDIJ Data Journalism Masterclass 2019’ is slated for Thursday, June 20, from 8am to 5pm, at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

In a statement released by RCDIJ Monday and signed by its Programme Director, Chinedu Chidi, the centre has selected forty (40) participants from among hundreds of applicants to benefit from the training opportunity.

Speaking on the upcoming event, the Executive Director of the centre, Mr Ibemere Samuel, was quoted in the statement as saying, “The overall goal of the training is to empower journalists in Nigeria with the skill set required to successfully practice data journalism on a sustained basis. It is our hope that the practice of journalism in Nigeria, especially investigative journalism, will be greatly impacted by the knowledge and skills acquired from this training”.

Part of the statement reads:

“The RCDIJ Data Journalism Masterclass 2019 will feature forty journalists from across media organisations in Nigeria with some experience in data and investigative journalism. Selection of beneficiaries will, among other things, reflect inclusiveness and diversity.

“The masterclass has been designed to be applied. It will focus on the application of data journalism techniques to three (3) important areas of reporting, namely, Conflict Reporting, Migration Crisis Reporting, Public Sector Finance Reporting.

“Central to the centre’s motivation for the training is the advancement of data and investigative journalism practice in Nigeria.

“The Data Journalism Masterclass is one of the many projects being embarked upon by RCDIJ. The centre, an affiliate of Ripples Nigeria (www.ripplesnigeria.com), Nigeria’s foremost multimedia online news platform, is dedicated to the improvement of the human condition through journalism, public advocacy, empowerment, direct social intervention, among others.

“Since its launch in 2017, the centre has undertaken over fifty (50) impactful projects across Nigeria on different critical areas, including, media, environmental sustainability, security, corruption, health, development, democracy, elections, peace, education, migration, and resettlement (www.rcdij.org).

“A major highlight of the centre’s projects is its annual public empowerment event tagged, Ripples Dialogue. The dialogue, held in conjunction with Ripples Nigeria, brings together some of the brightest minds to enlighten, empower and challenge media practitioners, civil society, and the general public.In 2018, the event was headlined by Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka. The supporting cast included Peter Obi, former Anambra State governor, and Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, Chairperson of Transition Monitoring Group and Founder of Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre, among others. The discussions centred around the theme, ‘Rebuilding Trust in a Divided Nigeria’. It was a remarkable success”.

