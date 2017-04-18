The police in Kaduna on Tuesday fired live bullets at members of the Islamic Movement in Kaduna during a peaceful protest march demanding the release of the illegally detained Sheikh Zakzaky, the group said in a press release.

Members of the IMN had joined hundreds of thousand others across most of the towns in Northern Nigeria in staging peaceful protests demanding for the immediate release of Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, who is still being held in spite of a Court judgement that ordered for his release.

The procession started peacefully along Nnamdi Azikwe western bypass express way, however on reaching Bakinruwa junction, a detachment of well-armed police opened fire on the protesters, severely wounding a Muslim Sister in the leg.

Eye witnesses, the statement said, confirmed that the police invited some thugs to join them in the attack on IMN members, as has been their practice lately. However, the peaceful protest was successfully brought to an end before the situation could get out of control.

IMN leaders have expressed shock and surprise at the use of force by the police in Kaduna on peaceful citizens exercising their civil rights to protest, unlike in other towns and state capitals such as Katsina, Bauchi, Gombe, Minna and other places where such peaceful free Zakzaky protests were held and ended peacefully.