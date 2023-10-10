Nigerian Govt to support NTA on digitisation, adequate funding to compete globally, Idris reveals

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris said the Federal Government would support Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) to attain superior digitilisation to enable it compete globally.

The minister stated this during his working visit to the Headquarters of NTA on Tuesday in Abuja.

Idris said NTA remained the most precious station in entertaining and enlightening millions of Nigerians over the years, adding, “it has and is still showcasing Nigeria’s cultural values and encouraging unity.”

According to him, the effort put in by the station to always deliver balanced and unbiased news has gone a long way to edify Nigerians and move the country forward.

“Value and value reorientation has been at the forefront of our mandate. This visit is to provide us the opportunity to know your challenges and see how best we can come in.

“I am pleased with your digital advancement, quality of studios and the capacity to produce movies. NTA has recorded tremendous process, but the best of NTA is yet to come.

“However, the modernisation of the digitilisation of NTA has to be improved. I want NTA to become the destination point of other TV stations in the country.

“I want NTA to stand shoulder to shoulder with the best TV stations in the world. I will like to assure you that I will mobilise resources needed to improve the NTA.

“So much is happening here, but we will do more to ensure that the station becomes the best in the world,” Idris stressed.

Speaking, the Director-General of NTA, Salihu Abdulhamid-Dembos said the role of the Minister of Information and National Orientation was crucial in disseminating accurate and timely information to the citizens of the country.

According to the NTA boss, in this era of information and communication, the responsibility of the minister is paramount in ensuring that the right information reaches the people, thereby fostering unity, awareness, and national development.

“The Honourable Minister has already exhibited a strong commitment to his role, and we are confident that his visit to NTA today will further strengthen our collaboration and partnership in the pursuit of our shared objectives.

“His expertise and dedication will undoubtedly propel us towards a brighter and more informed future,” Abdulhamid-Dembos said.

He listed some achievements of the station to include the implementation of modern management techniques and technology to improve workflow and enhancement, staff training and development of programmes.

Others were upgrading broadcasting equipment and technology for higher signal quality, network of reporters and correspondents with establishment of

Bureaus in UK, USA, Egypt, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa.

Abdulhamid-Dembos also said the station had leveraged on social media and online platforms for real-time news dissemination.

The NTA boss, however explained that the station was facing challenges such as funding constraints, insufficient infrastructure, competition, decrease in advertising revenue and low level of technological advancements

“Addressing these challenges requires collaboration between government

and the NTA.

“We, at NTA, are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism, broadcasting and media excellence.

“We are determined to play our part in promoting national unity, social cohesion, and the dissemination of accurate information.

“With the guidance and support of the Honourable Minister, we aim to excel in these endeavors,” he stressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the minister was conducted round the facilities and studios in the different sections of the station. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

