Nigerian Govt to assist NTA on digitisation, adequate funding

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi has assured that the federal government would mobilize required resources to assist the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on digitisation, and to achieve its full potential.

The Minister made the promise during a familiarisation visit to the NTA, among other agencies under the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation,

Malagi promised to pull resources to fastrack the digitisation of the NTA to enable it reach its full potential, as well as build its capacity to compete with other respected media platforms globally.

He said,”It is a deliberate thing that I chose to start with the NTA, because the NTA remains the most influential and most enduring pillar of Nigerian broadcasting.

“We all know the role that the NTA has played in setting the information and entertainment landscape of our nation for decades, breaking news of national importance, protecting our rich cultural heritage, and the diversity. Over the years you have educated, informed and entertained millions of Nigerians across the nation within a combined national and International reach that many can only dream of.

“In an era were information is so powerful the role of NTA as a media organisation can not be overemphasized. Your commitment in delivering accurate, reliable and balanced news has over the helped in nurturing and informed and engaged citizenry.

“In the Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the issue of value reorientation is at the core of our mandate. As such we will utilize the vast reach and influence that the NTA has to brand and promote the civil consciousness and moral reawakening required to move our country firmly on the path of sustainable growth and development.

“This maiden visit is to provide the opportunity for me to understand the challenges you face, to listen to you and also to kickstart the process of a continuous engagement.

“Am pleased with your advancement in terms of digitization and modernisation. Am equally pleased to know that you have commissioned three expansive new studios. I expect that you will put these facilities to most productive use possible. There is no doubt you have recorded a lot of progress.The NTA has recorded tremendous progress but that is not to say that we have reached were we are going, the best of NTA is yet to come.

“One of my ambitions as the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation is to ensure the modernisation of the public information platforms under my oversight of which NTA is the most prominent. Now, I want to assure you that what is going to take my focus is this process of digitisation.

“It is absolutely important that the digitisation process of the NTA has to be taken to a logical conclusion. We can no longer afford blurry screens, I appreciate all that have been done but we have to do more to ensure that the NTA becomes the destination point for watchers of television in this country and beyond.

“Indeed the potential for further transformation is immense.I want to bequit to Nigerians as part of my legacy, an NTA that can stand shoulder to shoulder with the world’s most respected broadcasting organisations. An NTA that is locally know. and respected, fully fit for the 21st century. This is my dream and I hope that collectively we will achieve that.

“Because am aware that this requires funding, and because I also recognize the pivotal role that the NTA plays, I will to assure you that I will do everything within my power to mobilise all the resources that you require for this important journey.

“I have no doubt in this regard that we can all count on the full support of President Tinubu and the entire administration for the NTA to reach the full potential. I can assure that Me President will do a lot more for this television and for all public broadcasting.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director General of the NTA, Salihu Abdulhamin Dembos who expressed great joy over the Minister’s visit, said it marked significant moment in their journey towards achieving the televion’s national goals,

“It is with great honour and privilege that we gather here today to extend a warm welcome to the Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Muhammed Idris on the occasion of his working visit to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and first official visit to Parastatals under the Ministry, we’re highly honoured sir for gracing us with your presence.

“This visit marks a significant moment in our journey towards achieving our national goals, as we have the distinguished opportunity to host a leader who has been entrusted with the vital responsibility of shaping our nation’s information landscape.

“As we all know, the role of the Minister of Information and National Orientation is crucial in disseminating accurate and timely information to the citizens of our great nation, Nigeria. In this era of information and communication, the responsibility of our guest today is paramount in ensuring that the right information reaches the people, thereby fostering unity, awareness, and national development.

“The Honourable Minister has already exhibited a strong commitment to his role, and we are confident that his visit to NTA today will further strengthen our collaboration and partnership in the pursuit of our shared objectives. His expertise and dedication will undoubtedly propel us towards a brighter and more informed future,” he said.

The DG revealed to the Minister some of the commendable achievements which include; Introduction of Management Efficiency techniques, Smstreamlining internal processes to reduce bureaucracy and enhance decision-making, and implementing modern management techniques and technology to improve workflow.

Other include enhancing staff training and development programs. • Ensuring transparency and accountability in financial management, upgrading broadcasting equipment and technology for higher signal quality.

“Regular maintenance and monitoring of our equipment. • Investing in digital broadcasting technology for clearer and more reliable signals. Expanding coverage to reach more viewers through various platforms including live streaming. Leading in News Breaking through building a strong and reliable network of reporters and correspondents with establishment of Bureaus in UK, USA, Egypt, Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa.

Also the prioritizing breaking news stories and timely reporting, leveraging social media and online platforms for real-time news dissemination.

Despite these achievements, the DG disclosed to the Minister some challenges bedeviling the station. He mentioned the issues of funding, inadequate infrastructure, power supply, and internet connectivity, among others.

“I am glad the Honourable Minister has found time to go round to have a feel of the Moderate achievements recorded and the challenges we are faced with which include: Funding Constraints:Many broadcast media outlets struggle with inadequate funding, affecting the quality of their programming and equipment and the Nigerian Television Authority is not an exception talking about low budgetary allocations.

“Infrastructure: Insufficient infrastructure, such as power supply and internet connectivity.. which constitute a big problem in our day-to-day operations.

“Competition: The industry is highly competitive, with numerous media outlets vying for viewership and advertising revenue.

“Advertising Revenue: Economic downturns has led to a decrease in advertising revenue, affecting the sustainability of our operational expenses.

“Technological Advancements: Keeping up with rapidly evolving technology and shifting audience preferences is a challenge for traditional broadcast media generally especially in Nigeria.

“Addressing these challenges requires collaboration between government

and the Nigerian Television Authority.

“We, at NTA, are committed to upholding the highest standards of journalism, broadcasting, and media excellence. We are determined to play our part in promoting national unity, social cohesion, and the dissemination of accurate information. With the guidance and support of the Honourable Minister, we aim to excel in these endeavors,” he said.

