Nigerian Govt debunks opening of portal for renewed hope job creation

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government of Nigeria has debunked fake news making the round on social media that Renewed Hope Job Creation has opened a portal for registration of new beneficiaries.

A statement on signed by the National Communications Manager

NSIPA, Jamaluddeen Kabir noted,”The attention of the National Programme Manager of N-Power, Renewed Hope Job Creation, Dr Akindele Egbuwalo has been drawn to the news-making round on social media that Renewed Hope Job Creation has opened a portal for registration of new beneficiaries.

“The public is urged to strongly disregard such information as it does not originate from the N-Power, Renewed Hope Job Creation office.

“The N-Power, Renewed Hope Job Creation Management unequivocally disavows this misleading news, which seems designed to deceive the public.”

Kabir added,”The Renewed Hope Job Creation will properly inform the public through the official portal of the scheme when enrollment of new beneficiaries will commence.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

