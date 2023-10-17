Nigerian Govt assures adequate attention to labour unions’ grievances–Lalong

By Joan Nwagwu

The Federal Government has assured labour unions that it would always give adequate attention to their grievances and concerns with a view to ensuring their successful resolution.

Mr Simon Lalong, Minister of Labour and Employment, said this when the leadership of the Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institutions (ASSBIFI), visited him on Tuesday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Olajide Oshundun, Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry.

He said that the Federal Government had already initiated processes to ensure that the challenges faced by Nigerian workers were handled expeditiously.

Lalong also reassured the association that their concerns were receiving the undivided attention of the Federal Government.

“We are already putting things in order to ensure that within the period of our tenure, we will do our best to address some of the issues you have raised,”he said.

Earlier, Mr Olusoji Oluwole, President of ASSBIFI, presented the concerns of the association, and implored the minister to ensure that they were amicably resolved.

Oluwole called on the Federal Government to enforce existing labour laws, lamenting, “many employer organisations had flouted the laws, especially by denying the employees the right of association.

” There is need for government to revive the discussions on our sectoral collective bargaining agreement.

“That is to come up with a reviewed document that would be signed by all parties, as an agreement, which is supposed to be reviewed every two years.

“But this has not been reviewed in a decade.”

Oluwole added that some organisations flouted the agreement on the ground that it was outdated, or they claimed not to be party to the signing.

He, however, called for the enforcement of guidelines on casualisation in order to protect Nigerian workers who were employed on casual basis.

He said this would pave the way for them to develop and grow within their organisations.

Oluwole also congratulated Lalong, and noted that his appointment as a minister was a demonstration of the recognition of his high capability.

He also said the appointment was a testament to his knowledge and expertise in public service.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

