Nigerian – French citizen running to win a long race in France

Have you ever heard a Nigerian been a mayor in any famous town in France ? So engineer Dawari HORSFAL, a deputy mayor of Massy 91 since 2014, in one of the biggest towns in Paris region, is about to fulfil the dream. He is becoming the first African-European man to blast into outer space. Dawari HORSFAL, a brillant young leader who was born in Lagos Nigeria but grew up in Massy 91 France and now contesting to be the mayor of a town whose population is about 50,833. The son of Dr Emilia BELGAM, a reknown philantropist from Opobo in Rivers State, who the empowerment of widows and youths in Africa is to be praised.

The father, late Mr Daminagbo Ekine HORSFAL, was also the former project manager of AGIP in Nigeria. Maried to a distinguished Guinean and blessed with 3 children. Dawari, a unfatuigable gentle and humble man, whose smile at the first run makes you very confortable and at ease. A very honest and law abiding person. Very helpful, good hearted, generous and kind towards others.

He accomplished his primary and secondary education in Massy. Later he attended University of Orsay and earned engineering degrees at the University of Anthony 92 in France. No challange was too great for Dawari to take on. His accomplishments did not end there, and immediately, he was admitted into the school of Science and politics Paris, where he obtained a dergree in urban delinquency. He grimped several steps insearch of knowledge, and came out today as a solid rock among all. His strong background in sports has made him to excel with the latest developements through his association « Humanitaria » by organising the famous international hip-hop battle dance festival in favor of the youths. In 2008, without political apparatus, he made history at the local governemnt elections in making a surprising score. He co-founded in 2010, during the regional elections, the Emergence Mouvement and became the leader.

The first attempt to become european deputy, the district elections of 2011 and 2012 legislatives respectively projected him to limelight, and in 2015 he co-founded and later became the president of « Collectif Citizens » with 85 political elected members. Recently he left the present coalition and co-founded the inter-generational « Massy Verte & Citoyen » which main objective is to sustaining the population, and for vision, the ecology. The forthcoming local government elections is scheduled for 15th and 22nd of march 2020 in France. The Imo State in Diaspora and some Nigerian associations in France are rallying around for support. A diner in surpport of Dawari will be organised on the 29th of february 2020 at 21 rue Marcadet Paris 18.

