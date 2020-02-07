Nigerian – French citizen running to win a long race in France

By Uche EJIMS/France

Have  you  ever  heard  a  Nigerian  been  a  mayor  in  any  famous  town  in  France  ?  So  engineer  Dawari  HORSFAL,  a deputy  mayor  of  Massy  91  since  2014,  in  one  of  the  biggest  towns  in  Paris  region,    is  about  to  fulfil  the  dream.  He is  becoming  the  first  African-European  man  to  blast  into  outer  space. Dawari  HORSFAL,  a  brillant  young  leader  who  was  born  in  Lagos  Nigeria  but  grew  up  in  Massy  91  France  and now  contesting  to  be  the  mayor  of  a  town  whose  population  is  about  50,833. The  son  of  Dr  Emilia  BELGAM,  a  reknown  philantropist  from  Opobo  in  Rivers  State,  who  the  empowerment  of widows  and  youths  in  Africa  is  to  be  praised. 

The  father,  late  Mr  Daminagbo  Ekine  HORSFAL,  was  also  the former  project    manager  of    AGIP  in  Nigeria. Maried  to  a  distinguished  Guinean  and  blessed  with  3  children.  Dawari,  a  unfatuigable  gentle  and  humble  man, whose  smile  at  the  first  run  makes  you  very  confortable  and  at  ease.  A  very  honest  and  law  abiding  person. Very  helpful,  good  hearted,  generous  and  kind  towards  others.

He  accomplished  his  primary  and  secondary  education  in  Massy.  Later  he  attended  University  of  Orsay  and earned  engineering  degrees  at  the  University  of  Anthony  92  in  France. No  challange  was  too  great  for  Dawari  to  take  on.  His  accomplishments  did  not  end  there,  and  immediately,  he was  admitted  into  the  school  of  Science  and  politics  Paris,  where  he  obtained  a  dergree  in  urban  delinquency.  He grimped  several  steps  insearch  of  knowledge,  and  came  out  today  as  a  solid  rock  among  all. His  strong  background  in  sports  has  made  him  to  excel  with  the  latest  developements  through  his  association «  Humanitaria  »  by  organising  the  famous  international  hip-hop  battle  dance  festival  in  favor  of  the  youths. In  2008,  without  political  apparatus,  he  made  history  at  the  local  governemnt  elections  in  making  a  surprising score.  He  co-founded  in  2010,  during  the  regional  elections,  the  Emergence  Mouvement  and  became  the  leader.

The  first  attempt  to  become  european  deputy,  the  district  elections  of  2011  and  2012  legislatives  respectively projected  him  to  limelight,  and  in  2015  he  co-founded  and  later  became  the  president  of  «  Collectif  Citizens  » with  85  political  elected  members. Recently  he  left  the  present  coalition  and    co-founded  the  inter-generational  «  Massy  Verte  &  Citoyen  »  which main  objective  is  to  sustaining  the  population,  and  for  vision,  the  ecology.  The  forthcoming  local  government elections  is  scheduled  for  15th  and  22nd  of  march  2020    in  France. The  Imo  State  in  Diaspora  and  some  Nigerian  associations  in  France  are  rallying  around  for  support.  A  diner  in surpport  of  Dawari  will  be  organised  on  the  29th  of  february  2020  at  21  rue  Marcadet  Paris  18. 

Uche EJIMS France 

