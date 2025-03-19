Nigerian First Lady, Musawa others for Women of Impact Awards

Nigerian First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu and Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy have been nominated for the Women of Impact Awards.

By Joshua Olomu

Nigerian First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu and Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy have been nominated for the Women of Impact Awards.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they were nominated among a 65-woman list announced by Arise Group, organisers of the award, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The Women of Impact award is an initiative that recognises the top 65 women who have made significant impacts in various fields and for their outstanding contributions to the country’s development.

Tinubu is nominated for been a strong advocate for women empowerment, and Musawa ‘s nomination is for her innovative role in promoting Nigeria’s art, culture, tourism and creative sector as a veritable economic instrument for national development.

Other notable nominees include Imaan Ibrahim , Minister of Women Affairs, Doris Uzoka-Aniete , Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State, Foreign Affairs and Jumoke Oduwole Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO) , Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere – Ekun, Amina Mohammed, Sen. Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha and Ojinika Okpe are also nominated for the award.

The Women of Impact award ceremony is scheduled to hold on March 30 at Eko Hotel and suites in Lagos as part of activities marking the International Month for Women.(NAN)