Nigerian Engineers ‘ll excel through exposure, re-training – Akpabio

By Chimezie Godfrey

Minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has said that exposure and constant training of Nigerian Engineers would make them compete with their counterparts all over the world.

Akpabio stated this when he received in courtesy, the National President of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Engineer Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari- Wudil and the Chairman of Bwari branch, Engineer (Dr) Halimat Adediran, in Abuja on Thursday.

Speaking after he was formally presented with the invitation letter to the 2022 Annual Public Lecture of the Society by the National President, as the Distinguished Guest of Honour, Akpabio said, ” any body that wishes to practice Engineering must also be ready to attend international trainings for exposure for practical experience. It shouldn’t just be theoretical training. There must also be practical exposure to the rudiments of engineering for optimal and effective performance as an all round Engineer.”

Akpabio, who is a Fellow of the society said” our young Engineers, after acquiring certificates need continuous training and re-training. They should be constantly talked to. Nobody can joke with the engineering profession because it affects lives. It is a profession that permeates every facet of our lives, be it ICT, Medical, Aviation and what have you”.

” Nigerian Engineers must be challenged to bring out the best from them. They must bring out innovations and initiatives. Let them produce something out of nothing. I look forward to a day when we will have an entirely Nigerian Construction Company like the Julius Bedger, the CCECC of this world. We must insist on technology transfer for national development. Practical training should be introduced as part of their training. We must also train our engineers to be employers of labour after graduation, ” Akpabio stressed.

He noted that,” I was made a Fellow of the NSE because of the infrastructural renaissance that took place during my administration as the governor of Akwa Ibom State from 2007-2015. I engaged the best construction company like JB, CCECC, Setraco, Mothercat, in addition to the engagement of over 17 local contractors in the spirit of local content.

In his remarks, the National President lauded Akpabio for his achievements in public offices as governor, Senator and now a Minister, saying,” Nigeria needs committed leaders like you to move this country forward. You did a lot as the governor of your state, you did your best for the country as a Senator and now you are doing a great job for the Niger Delta Region, through development and maintenance of peace.”

He stated further that, ” we cannot have a committed and result oriented leadership without development. Professionals are needed in all human endeavors to move the country forward. This year’s lecture has to do with Gas and as somebody whose Ministry has a lot to do with the region that produces Gas in large quantum, it is imperative that we get you deeply involved in this discussions. From what you have said sofar, it shows that you have the progress and development of Nigerian young Engineers at heart.”

He disclosed further that, ” plans are in the pipeline to establish technology hub where young Engineers will come with their ideas, develop their prototype and try and sell inorder to earn revenue. We will work with government agencies. We have been advised to engage the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), because they have funds set aside for the development of technology. We can latch onto that and get the young Engineers engaged.”

