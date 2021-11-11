Nigerian Engineer develops super meeting app, dataless chat

A Nigerian computer engineer, Azunna Chukwu, Chief Executive of Emplug limited, has developed a super meeting nay conferencing application that will change the face of online meeting. Entitled Emchat, the application allows limitless number of participants and could last hours without a break.

According to Chukwu, ” Emchat is a robust and dynamic chat, virtual meeting hall, and full scale conferencing App allowing you to do far more than any similar app can ever do. This makes the Emchat experience completely refreshing and unique. It is locally developed and can be specially customized to suit corporate or personal needs”. The costs, according to Chukwu are relatively cheaper with more rewarding experience.



Similarly, the company has also developed another product, PlugBay, the first global micro-advertising and empowerment platform that recognizes three important actors through yearly membership subscriptions allowing users the services of hiring and advertising in real time without internet, without a smartphone and without airtime.



The two products are due for official unveiling Friday at Abuja and will be subsequently found in android playstore and iOS.

