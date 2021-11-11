Nigerian Engineer develops super meeting app, dataless chat

A Nigerian computer engineer, Azunna Chukwu, Chief of Emplug limited, has developed a super meeting nay conferencing that will change the face of online meeting. Entitled Emchat, the allows limitless number of participants and could last hours without a break.

According to Chukwu, ” Emchat is a robust and dynamic chat, virtual meeting hall, and full scale conferencing allowing you to do far more than any similar can ever do. This makes the Emchat experience completely refreshing and unique. is locally developed and can be specially customized to suit corporate or personal needs”. The costs, according to Chukwu are relatively cheaper with more rewarding experience.


Similarly, the company has also developed another product, PlugBay, the global micro-advertising and empowerment platform that recognizes three important actors through yearly membership subscriptions allowing users the services of hiring and advertising in time without internet, without a smartphone and without airtime.


The two products are due for official unveiling at Abuja and will be subsequently found in android playstore and iOS.

