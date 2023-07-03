Nigerian Engineer Bags Science and Technology Award in Vienna

An Engineer with Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), Engineer Ibrahim Abdulmajeed has bagged the Early Career Scientist Award at the 2023 Science and Technology Conference in Vienna, Austria.

NNRA is the government entity responsible for nuclear safety and radiological protection regulation in Nigeria.

The award was presented to Abdulmajeed at the end of the Science and Technology conference series, SnT2023 hosted by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO).

Abdulmajeed who also made a paper presentation on “Efforts, Challenges and Way Forward for the CTBT Entering into Force” is a graduate of Mechanical Engineering from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria.

The bi-annual event brought together over 2,000 scientists, technologists, academics, and journalists, as well as Member State and civil society representatives from around the world. High-level figures that made statements at the event included Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi; Under Secretary for Nuclear Security of the United States Department of Energy and Administrator of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), Jill Hruby; and the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumi Nakamitsu, delivered a video message, commending SnT2023 for “serving as a valuable opportunity for representatives to engage one another.”

The Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) was set up in 1996 with its headquarters in Vienna, Austria. It is an interim organization tasked with building up the verification regime of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) in preparation for the Treaty’s entry into force, as well as promoting the Treaty’s universality.

The commission relies on innovation to enhance the capabilities of the Treaty’s verification regime as well as to help move the Treaty closer to universalization and entry into force.

The week-long biennial event, held at Vienna’s historic Hofburg Palace, offered both in-person and online participation. It focused on recent advancements and methods in nuclear-test-ban monitoring, on-site inspection, and the diverse civil and scientific applications of the data collected by the organization’s global monitoring system established by the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

By PRNigeria

