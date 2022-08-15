Nigerian don bags Chinese university’s award of excellence

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Dr Bashir Tianiyu of the Department of Plant Biology, Faculty of Life Sciences, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN),

has been awarded the 2022 Excellent International Graduate Award by University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, China.

The information, as contained in UNILORIN’s Bulletin issued on Monday, stated that the award followed Tianiyu’s brilliant performance

on completion of his Ph.D. degree programme in Botany at Wuhan Botanical Garden, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The bulletin added that the nomination for the award was based on consistent academic performance, exemplary character, and

strict obedience to Chinese rules and regulations.

It described the Chinese Academy of Sciences as one of three research-oriented botanical gardens in China, adding that

“the mission is to develop and maintain plant collections for display, conservation, education and research.” (NAN)

