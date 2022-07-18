Nigerian Doctors pray for Osinbajo’s recovery – NMA

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Medical Association

(NMA) has revealed that Nigerian Doctors are praying for the quick and complete recovery of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The NMA disclosed this in a statement by its President, Dr. Uche Ojinmah made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Dr Ojinmah commended the Vice President for demonstrating confidence in the Nigerian Doctor and Healthcare system.

He said,"The Nigerian Medical Association

(NMA) wishes to thank God for seeing our

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo GCON through surgery. All Nigerian Doctors are praying for his quick and complete recovery.

“NMA here by also commend Mr.Vice President for demonstrating confidence in the Nigerian Doctor and Healthcare system.We are certain that he was impressed.

“We call on other political office holders in Nigeria to emulate the Vice-President and end medical tourism. It is time to fix our fragile healthcare system to the benefit of the common man and our economy.

The time for action is now.”

