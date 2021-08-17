Nigerian doctors felicitate with IBB at 80

By Chimezie Godfrey

The President Professor Innocent Ujah, the National Officers Committee (NOC) and the entire members the Nigerian Medical Association have felicitated with the foremost military president and Elder Statesman, General Ibrahim Babangida momentous occasion his 80th .

The NMA President commended the Elder Statesman for his giant strides in the health sector aimed at bringing health care closer the community and downtrodden in the society.

“It is memorable that it was he, General Babangida, GCFR (rtd) that created the Medical Salary Scale (MSS) and Medical Super Salary Scale (MSSS) as well as approving the allocation the land for the permanent site the Association in Maitama Abuja, in addition the establishment the Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in order bring health care closer the community and the downtrodden.

“With all these innovations, the former Military President has made history for which he will ever be remembered

“This not only endears him to Nigerian Doctors and Dentists who appreciate him by awarding him with the highest of Fellow of the Nigerian Medical Association (FNMA) but marks him out as a quintessential leader who bold facedly attempted to the tide of medical brain drain by instituting a regime of welfare of our teeming members.

“Nigerian Medical Association prays the Almighty Allah to endow the General with good health and peace of mind as he lives to celebrate more birthdays,” he stated.

