Nigerian doctors felicitate with IBB at 80

The President Professor Innocent Ujah, the National Officers Committee (NOC) and the entire members of the Nigerian Medical Association have felicitated with the foremost military president and Elder Statesman, General Ibrahim Babangida on the momentous occasion of his 80th birthday.

The NMA President commended the Elder Statesman for his giant strides in the health sector aimed at bringing health care closer to the community and downtrodden in the society.

“It is memorable that it was he, General Babangida, GCFR (rtd) that created the Medical Salary Scale (MSS) and Medical Super Salary Scale (MSSS) as well as approving the allocation of the land for the permanent site of the Association in Maitama Abuja, in addition to the establishment of the Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) in order to bring health care closer to the community and the downtrodden.

“With all these innovations, the former Military President has made history for which he will ever be remembered

“This not only endears him to Nigerian Doctors and Dentists who appreciate him by awarding him with the highest honour of Fellow of the Nigerian Medical Association (FNMA) but marks him out as a quintessential leader who bold facedly attempted to stem the tide of medical brain drain by instituting a regime of improved welfare of our teeming members.

“Nigerian Medical Association prays the Almighty Allah to endow the General with good health and peace of mind as he lives to celebrate many more birthdays,” he stated.

