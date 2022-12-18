Nigerian diaspora remittances of 20bn dollars in 2021 trumps FDI – Buhari

By Ismaila Chafe

Nigerians in the diaspora remitted more than 20 billion dollars home in 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari said in Washington on Friday.

The president made the remark at a presidential town hall meeting he held with Nigerians in the Diaspora on Friday in Washington as he rounded off his participation at the US-Africa leaders’ summit.

Malam Garba Shehu, one of the president’s media aides quoted the president as commending Nigerians in the diaspora in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

“I understand that in 2021, our diaspora home remittances through official channels stood at 20 billion dollars which is four times more than the value of our Foreign Direct Investment.

“In addition, many of our diaspora compatriots are actively investing in our healthcare, agriculture, education, Information and Communication Technology, housing and real estate, transportation, oil and gas, and other services.

“I must say this is most commendable and in our enlightened collective self-interest as only Nigerians both at home and abroad can develop Nigeria.

“I am personally proud of you all,’’ Shehu quoted the president as saying.

He stated that the president also expressed pleasure at the conduct of Nigerians who had continued to excel in their chosen fields in the United States of America.

He added that Buhari assured Nigerians residing abroad that the Nigerian government would continue to watch their backs in whichever situation they found themselves,

Buhari said he had given approval for the evacuation of Nigerians who found themselves in harm’s way in Libya, South Africa, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates and in India.

He added that it was one of the reasons behind the establishment of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) to facilitate interactions with the “ambassadors’’.

The president urged Nigerians living abroad to continue to be good ambassadors and to live in peace among themselves and with their hosts as “there can be no progress in disunity.’’

President Buhari expressed delight that the “ambassadors’’ were giving back to Nigeria as expected of them, urging them to do more.

“It is gratifying for me to note that many Nigerians in the U.S.A. have continued to excel in their careers leading to some persons of Nigerian origin being appointed into the cabinet of President Joe Biden.

“Similarly, many have been elected or appointed into various responsible and competitive positions in the United States of America.

“I congratulate those who have brought honour and pride to our country.

“I thank and commend them for their respective successes.

“I equally urge them to demonstrate the highest sense of responsibility to continue to remain reference points of excellence as they serve in this country,’’ Shehu quoted Buhari as saying.

Buhari told the gathering that it would be the last time he would be addressing it at a town hall meeting in Washington as president.

He assured the Nigerians that the electoral process leading to the election of a new administration was going well.

“As you all are aware, the processes to our national elections in 2023, have continued to progress smoothly and consistent with the laws of our land.

“I have repeatedly assured of my personal commitment as well as that of our administration’s commitment to ensuring that the processes continue to be transparent, credible, free and fair.

“This will lead to smooth elections and transition to the next government.

“This is the only way we can strengthen democracy in Nigeria.

“It is the only way to set the right example for the rest of Africa and hopefully stop the recourse to unconstitutional changes of governments in our sub-region and the rest of the African continent,’’ he said.

In her remarks, Chairman of NiDCOM, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa noted that the first diaspora meeting by President Buhari was held in Washington and eulogised the president for his continued support for NiDCOM.

She also lauded the president for being always ready to meet with Nigerians anytime he travelled outside Nigeria.

Those in attendance at the town hall meeting were Nigerians and politicians of Nigerian descent, especially those voted and appointed into various positions after the last election in the U.S.A.

Others were accomplished medical doctors; sportsmen and women, those in the education, aviation as well as media and entertainment sectors.

Highlight of the occasion was the felicitation with President Buhari on his 80th birthday and presentation of a portrait to mark the occasion by the Nigerian ambassador to the U.S.A., Mr Uzoma Emenike. (NAN)