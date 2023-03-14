Nigerian democracy fascinating, says British High Commissioner 

By Haruna Salami

The British Commissioner in Nigeria, Catriona Laing has described Nigerian democracy as fascinating

“Nigeria is the biggest democracy in Africa. The world watches your progress. Though there were some disappointments in this election, I think every Nigerian should be proud.

“Since 1999 you started with democracy and that cannot be taken for granted because if you look at the region as a whole, a lot of countries have accused presidents who refused to step down.

She said the last election looked different and suggested adoption of three party system or even four. “I think Nigerians everywhere should recognize that their votes count”.

The outgoing British High Commissioner in Nigeria stated this Tuesday while on her farewell call to the Senate President in Abuja.

She said she would leave with the memory of Nigerians as “amazing people”, adding that she has travelled to all the geo-political zones of the country and has made very good friends.

“I have danced anywhere I go. I love Nigerian music and dancing. The culture here is just rich.

“Secondly, Nigerian politics is just fascinating. I was here for the last election and I finished with this election. I’m impressed with Nigerian democratic journey.

She admitted that “there are some setbacks” in the last election, but overall she sees this as “positive”, that Nigerians should be proud of, adding that the 2023 election was different from that of 2019 when she came to Nigeria.

“There has been some tough times. We have had Covid, insecurity has grown much worse here, but Nigerian people are incredibly resilient. I remain very optimistic for Nigeria’s future.