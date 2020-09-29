Nigerian Correctional Service begins Yellow Ribbon Project campaign in Edo

Share the news













The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Edo Command, on Tuesday in Benin began the Yellow Ribbon project campaign.

At the event, Mr Babayo Maisanda, Controller of Corrections in the state, said that the campaign was to replicate the Controller General of Correctional Service (CGC), Ja’afaru Ahmed’s commitment to service delivery in partnership with all stakeholders.

He said that such partners in service delivery to inmates include the Prisioner Rehabilitation And Welfare Action (PRAWA).

He explained that the “Yellow Ribbon Project was to promote effective reformation, rehabilitation, re-Integration and prevention of stigmatisation of ex offenders which are among the key objectives of the NCoS.

He added that the objective of the project could only be achieved when ex offenders were not stigmatised, but accepted by the society and supported to flourish and grow.

He noted that in view of this everybody had roles to play as individuals, family members, employers, the Media, civil societies/NGOs, the government, and traditional rulers.

The Controller lauded the CGC of the Service and PRAWA for initiating the project as well as other NGOs especially, Securing the Creative Goldmine in Youth Initiative an NGO in the state, for the pursuit of replicating the campaign in the state.

He also appreciated the ex inmates who came out to identify with the project.

Maisanda also revealed that the ex inmates have concluded plans to launch an album tittled “Say No To Crime”.

He appealed for support from members of the public to the talented and other ex offenders who did not get discouraged rather were willing, as trained, to contribute to the society.

NAN also reports that shortly after the event at the state headquarters of the service, the train moved to the state Ministry of Justice where it was received by Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice for the state.

NAN reports that Omorogbe and her staff were decorated with the yellow ribbon and thereafter the sensitisation train moved through the streets and terminated at the popular Ring Road in the heart of the state capital. (NAN)

