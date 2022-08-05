Nigerian Colonel bags Brazilian Govt award at NDC Course 30 graduation

A serving Colonel in the Nigerian Army, Nicholas Ashinze, has won the ‘Brazilian Government Prize for the Best Project on Science and Technology.

He received the prize at the National Defence College Nigeria, NDC, Course 30 Graduation in Abuja, on Friday.

The College, established in 1992, also celebrated its 30th anniversary.

Ashinze of the military intelligence corps bagged the prize for an outstanding research project titled, “Digital Currency and National Development in Nigeria: E-Naira in Perspective”.

Speaking at the event, President Muhammadu Buhari, noted that his government is deeply worried over the activities of bandits, terrorists and other criminal elements across the country.

Represented at the event by Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Buhari lamented that the number of violent and unprovoked attacks on citizens has been on the rise, recently.

Describing the situation as unacceptable, he tasked security agencies to deal decisively with enemies of the country.

The President, assured that his administration will continue providing maximum support to the military and other security troops, to curb the spate of wanton attacks on harmless citizens.

Welcoming guests to the event, Rear Admiral MM Bashir, the NDC Commandant, disclosed that the graduation ceremony was held for 102 participants of Course 30.

According to him, the Nigerian Army had 28 participants, while the Nigerian Navy and Air Force, respectively had 20 and 5 participants.

Others are the Department of State Service, DSS, with 3 participants, the Defence Intelligence Agency, DIA, with 2 participants, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, with 2 participants, the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, with 2 participants, and the Nigerian Police Force with 6 participants, in the long list of Strategic Institutions/Ministries, Departments and Agencies with participants in the Course 30 programme.

Military officers from 16 foreign countries also were among the 102 graduands, PRNigeria gathered.

