Nigerian-British entrepreneur extols strategic leadership attributes of Queen Elizabeth II

By Abigael Joshua

The late British Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has been described as one of the world’s most famous diplomats and most impactful global leaders in the 21st century.

A British Nigerian don and founder of the firm TEXEM UK, Dr Alim Abubakre, gave the description while speaking on the leadership attributes of the queen.

In a statement on TEXEM’s website, Abubakre, whose organisation has trained over 4,000 executives across multiple continents, said global leaders could learn a lot from the Queen.

According to him, the queen is a case study of excellent global leadership skills and unique statesmanship.

“I agree with King Charles that Queen Elizabeth the Second is a pattern for all princesses living, and I add for all leaders hoping to have an enduring legacy.

“The death of Queen Elizabeth II is undoubtedly one of those endings that one would argue has a bitter-sweet conclusion of impactful, strategic and global selfless leadership spanning seven decades and filled with an enduring legacy.

“It is bitter in the sense that Britain and, indeed, the rest of the world have lost a great leader with massive wealth and experience of impressive transformation,” Abubakre said.

He added that the sweet part was that world leaders could learn valuable lessons from when she became queen as an inexperienced person to her acquisition of globally admired excellent leadership skills.

Abubakre asserted that over the years, she became a visionary leader and an influential political figure.

He said that one of the lessons to be learnt from the late British monarch was her empathy and strength of character.

“When it comes to empathy and the strength of her character, the Queen ensured that she remained herself throughout her reign.

“She remained unapologetically female, and at no time did she pretend to be someone she wasn’t.

“For instance, instead of ruling other kings (exerting power and always seeking to dominate), she offered a beneficial sounding board in all her sittings with other leaders,” Abubakre said.

He said though she did not intervene openly in governance operations, the Queen utilised her convening power to exemplify strength, stability, dependability and empathy in her engagements with diverse stakeholders.

Abubakre said this was an indication of her commitment to dedicate her time to serving the UK, Commonwealth nations and the rest of the world.

He said that remarkably, even two days before her death, the Queen performed one of her most important roles: accepting the resignation of the parliamentary leader of the country and asking the new Prime Minister to form her government.

Dr Alim Abubakre is on the advisory board of the London Business School Africa Club and is the non-executive chair of These Executive Minds (TEXEM)-An organisation which he founded and has trained over 4,000 executives across multiple continents.

He is a Senior Lecturer in International Business at Sheffield Business School (An AACSB accredited Business School) at Sheffield Hallam University.

Sheffield Hallam was named the University of the Year for Teaching Quality by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020. (NAN)

