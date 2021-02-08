Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce appoints Ayomide Olajide as DG

Mrs Ayomide Olajide, a development sector professional has emerged as the new Director-General of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) effective Feb. 1.

Olajide’s appointment, according to a statement obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos came after she had served as Acting Director-General for almost a year.

Olajide, till her recent appointment also served as the Director of Programmes and Membership, NBCC, where she led the team to deliver the mandate of expanding the chamber’s membership network and its profile.

“In 2020, she won the Presidential Award as Most Supportive Secretariat Staff, first of its kind in the history of the Chamber.

“Before this role, Olajide worked with Women in Management, Business and Public Service, as Programmes Manager, where she managed the programme team to deliver high impact conferences, lectures and events.

“She was also the coordinator for ‘The Nigerian Women on Boards Programme’ a highly successful initiative created for qualified women to occupy board seats.

“She ensured that the companies on whose boards they served, developed and implemented policies beyond corporate expectations to helping women overcome the socio-economic challenges they face,” said the ststement.

NAN reports that Olajide has a Master’s degree in International Relations from the University of Warwick and a Bachelor’s degree from Babcock University in International Law and Diplomacy.

She has over 10 years experience in project management and non-profit leadership. (NAN)