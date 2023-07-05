Nigerian army will continue to render selfless services to host communities  — GOC

By Mohammed Tijjani

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division Kaduna, Maj.-Gen. Bamidele Alabi, has assured that the Nigerian Army would continue to support its host communities to address some of their challenges.

The GOC gave the assurance in a message to a medical outreach programme held on Wednesday at LEA Primary School, Kawo in Kaduna.

The medical outreach was part of activities to commemorate the 2023 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL).

Alabi, represented by Brig.-Gen. Goodluck Ugeleka, Commander Signals, said building solid military-civil relations was imperative to having a peaceful society.

He said that the medical outreach was designed to provide Division’s immediate host community, appropriate health education, counseling and treatment of some illnesses.

“As you settle down for this important event, I urge you to utilize this golden opportunity and be honest while interacting with our well trained medical personnel in order to get the best out of what they can offer.

“To this end, I implore you to feel free to explain your problems and clear your doubts where necessary,” he told members of the community.

Alabi urged the Kawo community to support the military and other security agencies with credible information on criminal activities being perpetuated in the community.

Responding, the District Head of Kawo, Alhaji Jibril Muhammadu-Sani, expressed gratitude to the Army for its selfless commitment to improving the living standard of Kawo residents.

He said that the gesture would go a long way towards putting smiles and instilling hope in the people.

NAN reports that apart from the medical outreach, exercise books were distributed to secondary school students, while presentation was also made on dangers of drug abuse by a Psychologist, Aisha Kasim.

Some of the services rendered during the event included, medical consultations, dental and eye care, HIV testing and counseling, as well as distribution of eye glasses and mosquito nets, among others. (NAN

