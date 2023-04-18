Nigerian army war commanders bag commendation awards

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj.-Gen. Abdul Khalifah Ibrahim, and Commander, Infantry Corps Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, have bagged commendation and Achievement Awards.

The awards were conferred on the two Army Generals by a media platform, Spye Communications Limited (SpyeTV), a Counter Insurgency media communication company in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Managing Director of the firm, Olayemi Esan, on Monday in Abuja.

Esan said the award was in recognition of the duo’s “track record of selfless service, professionalism, distinguished and exceptional meritorious service to the nation while serving in positions of great responsibility as war commanders’.

She said that while Ibrahim commanded the MNJTF, Musa commanded the Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai before his recent posting to the Infantry Corps.

According to her, the senior officers exhibited outstanding performance as commanders of the national and multinational joint task forces in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North East and Lake Chad region.

“Their leadership and personal sacrifices have significant impact in the success so far recorded in the ongoing operations as their actions and media relations are in keeping with the finest traditions of military service.

“The Force Commander who is a media friendly officer is a strict but fair-minded army general who treated all the Sectors of MNJTF equally.

“The successes recorded so far was as a result of cooperation at all levels driven by the leadership skills of Ibrahim to collectively fight insecurity in the region.

“When MNJTF re-operationalised with an increased capacity of about 10,000 troops, the force commander has since created a safe and secure environment in the areas affected by the activities of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups.

“He facilitates the implementation of overall stabilisation programmes and facilitates within the limit of its capabilities, humanitarian operations, and the delivery of assistance to the affected populations,” she said.

Esan also said the operations of the MNJTF in close collaboration with national operations (Operation Hadin Kai – Nigeria, and Operation Emergence IV – Cameroon) had led to an improved security situation in the region.

According to her, schools are reopening although on a limited scale, so also are hospitals and markets, while commerce and agricultural activities, including fishing, are gradually picking up.

“Likewise, Musa, who served as the 11th Theatre Commander OPHK, accelerated the amnesty programme for repentant terrorists.

“Under his watch, Nigeria took delivery of the Super Tucano aircraft from the United States Government, which has been used in bombarding terrorists’ enclaves, forcing many of them to either surrender or flee westwards.

“Under Musa’s watch, over 47,975 terrorists and their families have so far surrendered to troops, according to military authorities.

“We wish to thank them immensely for coordinating and sustaining all the actions, programmes, efforts and special projects that have accounted for the liberation of communities and the return of peace across North East and Lake Chad Region.

“We are optimistic that Gen. Ibrahim and Gen. Musa’s new deployment to the Nigerian National Security Adviser’s office and Headquarters, Infantry Corps Centre Jaji Military Cantonment respectively, would benefit the host communities and Nigerian Army as a whole,” she added. (NAN)